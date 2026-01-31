Over 100 students fall ill in suspected food poisoning across Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 100 students across Telangana fell ill in suspected food poisoning incidents reported over two days at government schools and hostels in Sangareddy district, Khammam district, and Wanaparthy district.

45 students in Sangareddy

In Sangareddy district, 45 students of a government primary school in Venkatapur village fell ill on Thursday, January 29, after consuming mid-day meals.

Students complained of a foul smell from one of the curries served, but the complaints were reportedly ignored. Some students later developed vomiting and stomach pain.

Twenty-three students were shifted to the Narayankhed Government Hospital. Doctors said most of them are stable but under observation.

MLA visits hospital, issues warning

Narayankhed Assembly MLA and Congress leader Sanjeeva Reddy visited the hospital and said there was nothing to worry about and that all children were safe. He said parents were anxious, but there was nothing to worry.

He said a warning had been issued to the school supervisor to ensure food is prepared as per the mid-day meal menu. He also said directions had been given for the repainting of the school and that cylinders would be provided if necessary.

Khammam: 38 students hospitalised, 10 critical

On Friday, January 30, 38 students of Bodiyathanda Government Primary School in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district were rushed to hospital due to suspected food poisoning, a day after the Sangareddy incident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the food poisoning. The students showed symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. Villagers, parents and school staff arranged for their transfer to the Khammam Government Hospital.

Doctors said around 10 students remain critical, while others are receiving medical treatment.

Wanaparthy: 32 girls fall ill at BC Hostel

On Friday night, 32 students of the BC Intermediate Girls Hostel in Kothakota of Wanaparthy district fell ill after dinner. The students complained of stomach pain and vomiting.

Hostel warden Vijaya rushed them to the Primary Health Centre in Kothakota. Medical officer Dr. Sravani administered first aid and later shifted the students to the district hospital in an 108 ambulance. The warden said the students had consumed bottle gourd curry, tomato rasam and egg.

Inquiry ordered; brief tension at hospital

Several public representatives, including MLAs Madhusudan Reddy and Megha Reddy, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, and BRS leaders Gattu Yadav and Hemanth visited the district hospital.

The Collector said a detailed inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those found responsible. Brief tension prevailed when BRS leaders Gattu Yadav and Hemanth attempted to question the MLAs, following which police intervened.

Later in the night, District Medical and Health Officer Sainath Reddy visited the hostel, interacted with the remaining students and reassured them.