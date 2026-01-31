32 students fall ill due to food poisoning at BC girls hostel in Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: As many as 32 students were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning at the BC Intermediate Girls Hostel in Kothakota of Wanaparthy district in Telangana on Friday night, January 30.

The students complained of stomach pain and vomiting following dinner, after which hostel warden Vijaya rushed them to the Primary Health Centre in Kothakota.

Medical officer Dr. Sravani administered first aid and later shifted the students to the district hospital in an 108 ambulance for advanced treatment.

The warden said the students had consumed bottle gourd curry, tomato rasam, and egg during dinner.

Several public representatives, including MLAs Madhusudan Reddy and Megha Reddy, along with District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and BRS leaders Gattu Yadav and Hemanth, visited the district hospital to inquire about the students’ condition.

Collector assures strict action

The Collector assured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Tension prevailed briefly when BRS leaders Gattu Yadav and Hemanth attempted to question the MLAs, following which police intervened and prevented the interaction.

Later in the night, DMHO Sainath Reddy visited the hostel, interacted with the remaining students, and reassured them.

38 govt school students hospitalised due to food poisoning in Konijerla

As many as 38 students of Bodiyathanda Government Primary School in Telangana’s Konijerla mandal were rushed to a hospital due to food poisoning on Friday, January 30, with 10 of them said to be critical, a day after 45 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at a government primary school in Sangareddy district.

It was not immediately clear what led to food poisoning. However, the students showed symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Villagers, parents, and school staff immediately arranged for the affected students to be taken to the Khammam Government Hospital.

All of them are currently receiving medical treatment.