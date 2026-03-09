Sachin Tendulkar’s Elephant brooch has everyone talking about its cost

Hyderabad: The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of 2026. Held on March 5 in Mumbai, the grand ceremony was attended by several celebrities from the worlds of cricket and Bollywood, including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, it was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who quietly grabbed attention with his elegant and regal fashion statement.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Elephant Brooch

For his son’s wedding, Sachin Tendulkar chose a sophisticated traditional outfit designed by celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The cricket icon wore a custom-made ivory tissue sherwani that reflected timeless Indian craftsmanship.

The soft ivory tone and minimal styling gave Sachin’s attire a timeless charm, and many fans praised the look after it went viral on social media.

The brooch featured an intricate elephant design adorned with numerous emerald stones. The entire body of the elephant was covered in emeralds, giving it a rich, royal appearance. A crown-like element on the head showcased a large teardrop-shaped emerald, while diamonds added extra sparkle to the design.

Although the exact price of the brooch has not been officially revealed, several reports suggest it could be valued at Rs 35 lakh due to the use of emeralds and diamonds. However, this price estimate has not been independently verified.

While the sherwani itself was impressive, the highlight of Sachin Tendulkar’s look was a statement elephant-shaped brooch from Manish Malhotra’s Majestic Regalia jewellery collection.

A Star-Studded Wedding Celebration

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok reportedly met through mutual friends, and their friendship eventually blossomed into love. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2025 before tying the knot in a grand celebration in Mumbai.

Their wedding turned into a glamorous gathering of cricket legends and Bollywood celebrities. Along with the lavish ceremony and designer outfits, Sachin Tendulkar’s refined style and unique jewellery piece became one of the most talked-about highlights of the event.