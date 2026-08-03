13-year-old dies by suicide after father refuses to buy phone

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after his father refused to buy him a mobile phone in Yediyur village on the outskirts of Hassan on Sunday, August 2.

The deceased has been identified as Preetham, son of Srinivas and Gouramma, natives of Chitradurga district. The family had recently moved to Hassan to work at a private layout construction site and was living in a temporary shed near the worksite.

According to police, Preetham, a Class VII student in Chitradurga, had come to stay with his parents on Sunday. He had reportedly been insisting on getting a mobile phone, but his father declined the request.

Distressed over the refusal, the boy allegedly hanged himself using a saree inside the family’s shed while his parents were away.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted by family members, conducted a preliminary investigation, and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Hassan Rural Police Station, and further investigation is in progress.