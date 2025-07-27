1318 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad in July

Hyderabad: 1318 people were arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad in the month of July so far.

Out of the arrested people, 38 were sentenced to prison, and their jail terms are as follows.

1-day imprisonment – 2 person

2-day imprisonment – 30 persons.

3-day imprisonment – 2 persons.

4-day imprisonment – 2 persons.

7-day imprisonment – 2 persons.

31 persons were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

120 people were arrested for drunk driving over the weekend. Among the arrested are 71 two-wheelers, 4 three-wheeler, 43 four-wheelers and two heavy vehicles.

106 accused had the blood alcohol concentration(BAC) level ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml; eight of them had the BAC level ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml.

Six of the accused had the BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All offenders will be produced before the Hon’ble Court.

Cyberabad Police reiterates that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If any individual is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.