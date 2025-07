359 drunk driving cases booked by Hyderabad police in one week

Hyderabad: 359 drunk driving cases were booked by Hyderabad traffic police from July 19 to July 25, all involving male offenders.

Based on vehicle type, 279 cases were booked against two-wheelers, 53 cases against three-wheelers, 27 cases against four-wheelers and no cases were booked against heavy vehicles.

Age-wise, 10 cases were booked against individuals aged 18-20, 110 cases were booked against individuals aged 21-30, 128 cases were booked against individuals aged 31-40, 76 cases against 41-50 year-olds, 27 cases were booked against 51-60 year old individuals and 8 cases were booked against individuals aged 61 and more, while no cases were booked against minors.

In most of the cases registered, or 159 cases to be precise, offenders had blood alcohol levels (BAC) ranging from 51-100, while 10 offenders had BAC levels above 300.

A total of 47 individuals have been convicted and sentenced to jail this week.