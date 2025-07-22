Now, day time drunk driving checks by Hyderabad traffic police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police here is conducting ‘flash’ drunk driving checks during daytime in the city now to apprehend people who are driving intoxicated.

Mohd Nayeemuddin, Dabeerpura inspector, Hyderabad Traffic Police station said that teams are randomly selecting a location in their jurisdiction and conducting checks during the day time. The objective is to maintain an element of surprise and catch persons who are habituated to driving after drinking alcohol.

“We have caught some people during the day time checking. The special drunk drive during the day will continue,” said Nayeemuddin.

Senior officials of the Hyderabad traffic police have directed the field level staff to conduct regular checking in the city during day and night. The aim of the flash checking is to prevent fatal accidents mostly attributed to drunk drivers.

A Ramulu, Additional DCP (traffic) said that the traffic inspectors are regularly conducting the checking in their respective police station jurisdiction. “During special day the school bus and auto rickshaw drivers transporting children to schools were caught. Cases were booked against them and the school management informed them to take action on their part,” said A Ramulu.

The Hyderabad traffic police appealed to the parents not to give vehicles to minor children who don’t have driving licenses. The police said cases are booked against the children and the parents/ owners who give vehicles to their children. Legal action is taken including cancellation for the registration certificate of the vehicle, added A Ramulu.