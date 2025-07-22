TGTET June 2025 exam results released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has declared the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) June 2025 results.

Candidates who appeared for the TGTET Test can now access and download their scorecards from the official website.

Examination process

The examination process began with the state government issuing the TGTET-June-2025 notification on 11th April 2025.

The tests were conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in online mode across sixteen sessions between June 18 and June 30, 2025.

The examination was divided into two papers with different language options. Paper I was conducted in six sessions and offered in seven languages including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Bengali.

Paper II was held across ten sessions in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Sanskrit in subject specializations of ‘Mathematics and Science’ or ‘Social Science’.

TGTET results

A total of 1,83,653 candidates registered for the eligibility test for teaching positions in Telangana schools.

In Paper I, out of 47,224 candidates who appeared, 29,043 qualified. It translates to pass percentage of 61.50.

In Paper II, Mathematics and Science specialization seeing 17,574 qualifiers from 48,998 candidates (35.87 pass percentage), while Social Science had 13,075 successful candidates from 41,207 examinees (31.73 pass percentage).

Overall, the examination saw 90,205 candidates appearing for both papers. Out of them, 30,649 qualified.

Candidates can check the results by visiting the official education portal of the TGTET (click here).

Qualified candidates will now become eligible to apply for teaching positions in government schools across Telangana.