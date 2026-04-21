14-year-old boy falls from balcony while filming reels in Hyderabad

He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad but died on April 19, while receiving treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:21 pm IST
Boy in hospital bed with medical equipment and monitors, receiving oxygen therapy after balcony fall inci.
14-year-old boy falls from balcony while filming reels in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy named Mithun died after falling from a second-floor balcony in the Old Mallapur area while he was filming reels, police said on Tuesday, April 21.

The accident occurred on April 5 while Mithun was at a friend’s house. The group decided to film a reel, for which the boy climbed on top of the railing as his friends stood below, filming him. Suddenly, he slipped from the railing and fell all the way down, receiving severe injuries to his head, an official from Nacharam police station told Siasat.com.

He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad but died on April 19, while receiving treatment.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered at Nacharam police station under section 194 (unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Mithun’s body was sent for post-mortem and has been handed over to his family.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:21 pm IST

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