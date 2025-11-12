Indian teen falls to death from building while taking photos in Dubai

Dubai: A 19-year-old Indian boy from Kerala has reportedly died after falling from the top of a residential building in Deira, Dubai, while taking photographs of planes.

The victim, Mohammed Mishal from Velliparamba in Kozhikode, was on a visit visa and had been staying with his cousins for about two weeks. He was the only son of Muneer and Ayesha, and is survived by his parents and two sisters.

According to multiple media reports, the incident occurred on Friday, November 7, when Mishal reportedly lost balance while trying to capture close-up shots of aircraft. He was known for his passion for photography.

Mishal sustained critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to Rashid Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Repatriation procedures are under way, and his mortal remians is expected to be flown to Kozhikode soon for the final rites.

This is the second fatal fall involving an Indian teenager in the UAE this year. In April, 17-year-old Alex Binoy, a student at Abu Dhabi Indian School, died after falling from his apartment balcony while awaiting his examination results.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to avoid accessing rooftops or unsecured terraces.