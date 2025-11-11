Dubai takes flight into future with first crewed air taxi trial

Dubai has taken a major leap towards revolutionising urban mobility with the successful completion of its first crewed air taxi flight between Margham and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The milestone marks a crucial step ahead of the city’s planned launch of aerial taxi services in 2026.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, revealed the achievement after reviewing the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) latest infrastructure and public transport projects.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai’s continued investment in infrastructure reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He noted that these initiatives are designed to enhance the city’s quality of life, sustainability, and connectivity.

“These innovations integrate transport networks and make Dubai more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly, bringing us closer to our goal of making Dubai the world’s best city to live and work,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X.

Today, I reviewed the Roads and Transport Authority’s latest infrastructure and public transport projects aimed at enhancing quality of life in Dubai. Ahead of next year’s air taxi launch, the first crewed eVTOL flight took off from Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International… pic.twitter.com/CfOMZkqyX1 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 11, 2025

The aerial taxi, developed by Joby Aviation Inc., is a fully electric, environmentally friendly aircraft featuring six propellers and four independent battery packs. It can accommodate four passengers and a pilot, with a flight range of 160 kilometres and a top speed of 320 kilometres per hour.

The RTA, in collaboration with Skyports Infrastructure, is constructing the city’s first vertiport near Dubai International Airport. The four-level facility will include vehicle parking, passenger lounges and two take-off and landing pads. Additional vertiports are planned across key developments in the city to support the new mode of transport.

The trial flight, which coincided with the Dubai Airshow 2025, represents a significant advancement in the emirate’s future mobility plans. Operational testing will expand to include urban routes before passenger services commence in 2026, under the supervision of the General Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The initiative aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to place the emirate among the world’s top three urban economies. It underscores Dubai’s drive to lead in smart, sustainable and future-ready transport.