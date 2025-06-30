Watch: Dubai completes first successful test flight of air taxi

Dubai: Dubai has taken a major stride in future mobility with the successful test flight of an air taxi developed by Joby Aviation, a US-based pioneer in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 30, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan hailed the achievement as a “major step” towards launching commercial operations in 2026.

Watch the video of first test flight of air taxi

Dubai has successfully completed the region’s first test flight of the Joby Aerial Taxi. Conducted through a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority and Joby Aviation, the test flight marks a major step toward launching full operations next year. The all-electric… pic.twitter.com/HPknqvNBwD — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 30, 2025

The trial was carried out in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), aiming to introduce electric air transport as part of the emirate’s smart mobility network.

“The all-electric aerial taxi represents a leap in sustainable urban transport—cutting journey times, improving quality of life and supporting climate goals,” Sheikh Hamdan noted.

He added that the initiative reflects the UAE’s ambition to be a global leader in innovation and advanced technology. “Our skies are opening to new possibilities, and the journey has just begun,” he said.

The project aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to adopt environmentally conscious solutions and elevate transport efficiency across the city.