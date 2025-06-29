New fee for Emirates NBD transfers to select countries — India not affected

Customers will be charged a Dh 26.25 fee for all international transfers starting September 1.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th June 2025 9:14 pm IST
Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank by assets, will introduce a fee of Dirham 26.25 (Rs 610.81) for certain international transfers made via its mobile app or online banking platform, starting September 1. Transfers to India will remain free of charge.

The charge applies only to countries outside the bank’s designated zero-fee corridors, which include India, Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Customers remitting funds to these destinations can continue to use the bank’s DirectRemit service without incurring fees.

DirectRemit enables instant digital transfers with a minimum amount of Dh 100 (Rs 2,360.90) and is widely used by Indian expats. The new fee, inclusive of VAT, applies only to non-core corridors when using the ENBD X app or online banking.

According to Gulf News and Khaleej Times, the bank has begun notifying affected customers via email, with an official statement expected shortly.

Emirates NBD also plans to expand its DirectRemit network to over 30 additional countries. While the Dh 26.25 fee will apply to these new destinations, correspondent bank charges will be waived, potentially lowering the overall cost of remittance.

Most banks in the UAE currently charge between Dh 20 (Rs 465.38) and Dh 60 (Rs 1,396.14) for international money transfers, depending on the destination and channel used.

