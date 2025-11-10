Watch: UAE-based Indian billionaire aids bedridden Kerala boy in recovery

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali has once again shown his humanitarian spirit by helping a six-year-old boy from Kerala, bedridden for years due to a rare neurological disorder, regain movement and hope.

In a post on Instagram, Yusuff Ali shared the story of Nived, the son of Vinod and Manu from Kollam, who lost mobility after a sudden fever at the age of three.

During his visit to Kollam in December 2024 for the inauguration of Lulu Daily, Yusuff Ali met the family and pledged medical assistance, assuring them, “I’ll do what I have to do.” Soon after, he provided Rs 2.5 lakh for the boy’s initial treatment and later an additional Rs 5 lakh through the Lulu Group team for continued therapy.

Nived was admitted to the Sanvivo Ayurvedic and Wellness Clinic in Chalakudy, Thrissur, where he underwent specialised nerve therapy under Dr Sangeeth. Diagnosed with Anuduria, a rare neurological condition, the boy has shown significant improvement and has begun to move independently for the first time in years.

Watch the video here

Expressing her gratitude, Nived’s mother said she was deeply thankful to Yusuff Ali for restoring hope to their family. She described her son’s progress as “a new beginning” made possible by his timely help and generosity.

Yusuff Ali’s Instagram post, documenting Nived’s recovery, received thousands of reactions and emotional comments from followers in India and the UAE. Social media users praised his kindness, describing him as “a true humanitarian” and “a man with a golden heart.”

This is not the first time Yusuff Ali has gone out of his way to help those in distress. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he extended substantial aid to struggling workers and families across India and the UAE.

In October 2024, he rescued a Kerala woman who had lost her home due to unpaid loans. Yusuff Ali cleared her debts and gifted her Rs 8 lakh to help her rebuild her life — a gesture that went viral across social media.

In February 2025, he personally carried the coffin of his late employee, Shihabuddin, in Abu Dhabi — a moment that deeply moved the community. Later, in August 2025, Yusuff Ali donated Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) to support families affected by the Wayanad landslides.

Through his consistent humanitarian actions, Yusuff Ali continues to inspire many, reinforcing that success holds true value when used to uplift others.