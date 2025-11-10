Saudi Arabia: Telangana man dies in road accident; lacked insurance

Hyderabad: A Telangana worker died in a road accident in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 4, underscoring the urgent need to raise awareness about migrant insurance and road safety among Indian workers in the Gulf region.

The deceased, Suthari Dharmaiah, also known as Thota Dharmaiah, was a machine operator from Raikal village in Jagtial district. He had been employed with the Saudi Pan Kingdom Company’s road construction department for 12 years after migrating through an agent in search of better prospects.

The accident occurred while Dharmaiah was out shopping with friends. “A speeding car, travelling at around 150 km/h, struck him as he crossed the road. He died instantly,” his wife Thoata Vimala shared with Siasat.com.

The case came to light after Vimala submitted a petition during the CM Pravasi Prajavani Programme in Hyderabad, seeking government assistance to repatriate her husband’s mortal remains.

No PBBY coverage

The case also highlights the importance of having insurance, as Dharmaiah was not covered under the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) — a mandatory insurance scheme for Indian emigrant workers.

“If Dharmaiah had PBBY insurance, his family would have received Rs 10 lakh compensation from the Government of India,” said NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy, told Siasat.com.

He urged both State and Central governments to intensify awareness drives. “Every emigrant should have this policy — it costs less than a day’s wage,” he added.

Introduced in 2003 and last revised in 2017, the PBBY provides global coverage with easy online renewal and claims processes. The policy costs Rs 275 for two years and Rs 375 for three years and is available through insurers such as IFFCO-Tokio and Oriental Insurance for workers aged 18 to 65 with emigration clearance.

The Telangana government and the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) both reached out to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah to facilitate the repatriation of Dharmaiah’s mortal remains.

On Sunday, November 9, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) authorising Shekar Andem to repatriate the body to India.

SATA offers assistance, launches safety drive

The SATA extended support to the bereaved family by providing Rs 1 lakh in financial aid.

“This gesture reflects the collective conscience of a community that stands together in times of loss,” Srinivas Machha, President of SATA Riyadh Wing, said in a statement to Siasat.com.

The funds will be handed over to the family through the District Collector of Jagtial on behalf of SATA.

In response to the incident, SATA has also launched a road safety awareness campaign for Indian workers across Saudi Arabia, highlighting safe practices for both drivers and pedestrians.

For drivers:

Always wear seatbelts and follow speed limits

Avoid using mobile phones while driving

Rest before long shifts to prevent drowsy driving

Keep vehicles maintained and documents up to date.

For pedestrians and workers:

Use zebra crossings and footbridges

Walk facing traffic and wear reflective clothing at night

Avoid mobile phone use near roads

Learn basic Arabic road signs and emergency contacts (Traffic Police – 993).

“Every worker who leaves for duty deserves to return home safely. Whether driving or walking, your life is precious to your family and your nation,” the SATA team said in a joint statement.