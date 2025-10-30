Telangana migrant’s death confirmed in Bahrain after five years

Hyderabad: In a rare and tragic case, the Embassy of India in Bahrain has confirmed the death of Sreepada Naresh, a Telangana migrant worker whose mortal remains have been lying unclaimed in Bahrain mortuary for more than five years.

In an email sent to the Government of Telangana on Thursday, October 30, the Embassy said Naresh, who was 34 years old, a resident of Ramnagar Street, Metpally in Jagtial district, died on May 28, 2020, at Salmaniya Medical Complex.

His death certificate was issued by Bahraini authorities on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Death certificate issued in Bahrain confirming Sreepada Naresh’s death. Photo: Supplied / Pravasi Prajavani

According to the Embassy, Naresh died of septic shock with multi-organ failure, liver failure, and community-acquired pneumonia. The remains have been preserved at the Salmaniya Hospital Morgue since his death.

“Given the long duration, the mortal remains are not in a condition fit for transportation. The family is requested to forward consent for cremation or burial in Bahrain,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy advised that the final rites be performed in Bahrain, as the remains are no longer suitable for repatriation to India.

Naresh migrated to Bahrain in 2007 for employment and had been out of contact with his family for several years before his death. His case resurfaced this month after Embassy officials confirmed his death following a media report.

Earlier on Tuesday, October 21, Naresh’s biological brother, Dharmapuri Anand, approached the CM Pravasi Prajavani grievance cell in Hyderabad, seeking the intervention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to facilitate the repatriation of his brother’s remains. He was assisted by social worker Bokkenapally Nagaraju and Mandha Bheem Reddy, Vice-Chairman of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee.

Naresh’s wife, Sreepada Latha (also known as Munikota Nagamani), has been living in poverty in Kalikota village, Kathalapur mandal, after waiting 18 years for her husband’s return.

On Tuesday, October 28, Anand, his aunt Thipparthi Padma, and social workers Madishetty Rakesh and Morapu Teja met Dr G Chinna Reddy, Incharge of CM Pravasi Prajavani, and NRI Department officials Ch Shiva Lingayya, IAS, and Kancharla Srinivas Reddy at the Secretariat. They requested government assistance for Anand to travel to Bahrain to perform the funeral rites.

Bahrain-based social workers Kotagiri Naveen, D V Shiva Kumar, and Nomula Murali are coordinating with the Embassy to support the family.