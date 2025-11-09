Telangana man who won Rs 240 cr UAE lottery plans to bring parents, donate to charity

Hyderabad: Days after becoming the first-ever winner of Dirham 100 million (Rs 240 crore) in The UAE Lottery, Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old man from Telangana, has shared how he plans to stay grounded, bring his family to Abu Dhabi, and use his winnings responsibly.

Bolla, who hails from a farming family in Khammam district, moved to Abu Dhabi about a year and a half ago to work in the IT sector.

In an interview posted by the UAE organiser, Bolla said his top priority is to relocate his parents and brother to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) so they can live together.

Anilkumar Bolla from Telangana poses with his Dirham 100 million winning cheque at The UAE Lottery event in Abu Dhabi.

His parents, Madhava Rao and Bhoolakshmi, who live in a village in Khammam district, expressed joy over their son’s achievement. Speaking to The Times of India, Bhoolakshmi said the family was overjoyed after hearing the news.

“We have heard of the lottery win. We are very happy,” she said, recalling how her son studied at a government school before moving to Hyderabad for higher studies and later to Abu Dhabi for work.

‘One ticket changed my life,’ says Telangana winner

Bolla said his winning ticket carried special meaning, as it included his mother’s birth date in the number combination.

Having participated in the UAE Lottery for about a year, Bolla said he purchased 12 tickets for the October 18 draw, one of which made him the first-ever recipient of the Dh100-million grand prize.

Plans to invest and fulfil his parents’ dreams

Reflecting on how he wants to manage his fortune, Bolla said he aims to invest wisely and think long-term.

“I was just thinking about how I need to invest this amount — spending it in the right way,” he said. “After winning, I felt like I have money, but now I have to work on my thoughts in the right way. I want to do something big.”

He said he also has personal dreams but wants to balance them with family priorities.

“I have a dream to buy a supercar. I want to celebrate this moment in a great resort or a seven-star hotel. I just want to take my family to the UAE and enjoy my whole life staying with them. My mum and dad had very small dreams, and I want to fulfil all their dreams and take care of them,” Bolla said.

Bolla also revealed plans to give part of his prize to charity.

“I plan to donate some of the money to charity because I believe donations reach people who really need help. That gives me core happiness,” he said.

He added that his journey serves as motivation for others.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason. I suggest every player keep playing — one day, luck will come to you,” he said with a smile.