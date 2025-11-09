UAE tightens review procedures for freelance visa

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to tighten the review and auditing procedures for granting freelance visas, also known as the Green Residency, to ensure fair regulation and protect workers’ rights, Emarat Al Youm reported on Sunday, November 9.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), said the enhanced procedures aim to ensure market fairness and transparency while preventing misuse of the visa system.

He rejected social media rumours alleging a suspension of freelance visas, clarifying that issuance continues normally through authorised government platforms.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the decision follows the discovery of isolated cases of visa misuse and attempts to trade the permits illegally. Al Marri said corrective measures were taken to safeguard the labour market and maintain system integrity.

He added that the spread of misinformation coincided with an increase in demand for the freelance visa, reflecting its growing appeal among professionals seeking flexible work options in the UAE.

What is freelance visa?

The freelance visa allows individuals to work legally without a traditional sponsor or employer. It offers residency and the right to practise a profession under set conditions but does not permit sponsoring others or employing staff.