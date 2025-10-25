UAE issues warning on fake job offers and visit visa misuse

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a strong warning to job seekers, stating that working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a visit or tourist visa is a serious offence punishable by fines and legal action. It also alerted job seekers to fraudulent employment offers circulating online and through unauthorised agents.

In an official statement, MoHRE said some individuals pose as employers or licensed recruiters and demand payments for job processing or entry permits. It clarified that legitimate job offers are issued solely through its electronic system and include a work entry permit before a person can start employment.

“If someone offers you a job in the UAE, make sure it comes through MoHRE,” the ministry said. “You must receive an official entry permit before starting work. Working on a tourist or visit visa is illegal and can result in fines or legal action.”

MoHRE guidelines for job seekers

The ministry shared key steps for verifying job offers and avoiding fraudulent schemes:

Verify every offer: Check the offer number on MoHRE’s website or through the UAE embassy in your country.

Wait for a work visa: Do not accept or begin work under a visit visa.

Avoid paying fees: Employers must cover all recruitment expenses.

Confirm company registration: Use the National Economic Register to ensure the employer is licensed.

Contact MoHRE for assistance: Call +971 6802 7666 or email ask@mohre.gov.ae.

Check visas in Dubai: Verification is available through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

MoHRE advised applicants to review their offer letters and confirm job title, salary type, start date, weekly leave, and company number before signing contracts.

The ministry urged job seekers to use official platforms, stay alert to suspicious advertisements, and verify every document before travelling or accepting work.