Elderly Hyderabad woman released from Saudi custody over medicines

Hyderabad: An 80-year-old Hyderabad woman, Syeda Sakeena Bee, who was detained by police in Saudi Arabia’s Buraydah city over her prescribed medicines, has been released following the intervention of Indian authorities and community representatives.

Sakeena Bee had travelled to Saudi Arabia with her son to perform Umrah. According to Mohammed Jabbar, founder and president of the Global Telangana Forum and a social activist based in Riyadh, she was taken into custody after Saudi officials mistook her prescribed medicines for prohibited drugs.

Also Read Paralysed Hyderabad man flown back on stretcher from Saudi Arabia

Her medication, intended for ongoing neurological treatment and prescribed by a doctor in Hyderabad, was later verified as legal. Jabbar first raised the issue on Friday, October 24, appealing on X to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for assistance.

Medical certificate issued to Syeda Sakeena Bee from Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad detailing her ongoing treatment and prescribed medicines. Photo: @jbrjbn/X

Following diplomatic coordination, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh directed the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah to liaise with local authorities. Later that night, after verification of medical documents, Sakeena Bee was released from police custody.

Expressing gratitude, Jabbar said, “We sincerely thank the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, the Embassy of India, and the Buraydah Police authorities for their kind support and cooperation. With everyone’s help, she has been released from police custody. The family is deeply relieved and grateful for all your assistance and efforts.”

In a Facebook video, Jabbar drew attention to the plight of others imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for carrying medicines not approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). He urged travel agents and Umrah pilgrims to verify all medicines before travelling to the Kingdom.

“Do not take this lightly. If someone gives you medicines to carry, make sure they are approved by the SFDA. The case of Syeda Sakeena Bee is a reminder and a lesson for all of us,” he said.

Jabbar also cautioned that no one can be saved in a drug-related case in Saudi Arabia, given the country’s stringent drug laws, high execution rates for such offences, and opaque justice system. He appealed to travellers to exercise utmost caution and comply with Saudi regulations on controlled medicines

Also Read Hyderabad woman’s Oman ordeal ends as she returns home

The case highlights the importance of carrying valid prescriptions and ensuring that medicines meet Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical and customs regulations, especially those related to controlled substances.

Recently, the SFDA issued a travel advisory reminding passengers to obtain a clearance permit for controlled medicines before entering the Kingdom. The authority outlined a clear, online procedure through its Controlled Drugs System (CDS) platform.

Steps to obtain an SFDA permit:

Create an account on the Controlled Drugs System (CDS) portal and fill in traveller details.

Select “Clearance Request” and specify whether the medicine is for yourself or another patient.

Enter travel information including flight dates and routes.

Upload required documents, such as a prescription, medical report, personal ID, and photo of the medicines.

Provide details of the drug, including trade name, active ingredient, dosage, and quantity.

Agree to terms and submit the application.

Track progress under “Submitted”, “Completed”, “Rejected”, or “Incomplete”.

Print the permit once approved.

Travellers can apply for clearance via SFDA website before departure to ensure a smooth and compliant entry into Saudi Arabia.