Hyderabad woman’s Oman ordeal ends as she returns home

Hyderabad: The ordeal of a Hyderabad woman in Oman came to an end as she returned home on Monday, October 20.

She managed to return home with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Telangana state government.

Her ordeal

The woman, who is 48 years old, is a resident of Lal Darwaza. She had gone to Oman with the help of a job agent in December 2023.

After reaching the Middle Eastern country, the Hyderabad woman realized that she was not provided with the promised employment.

She was also prevented from returning to India as the agent was demanding Rs 1.3 lakh. Her passport was also seized.

MEA’s help sought for Hyderabad woman in Oman

Stranded in Oman, the woman wrote to the Telangana government. Her husband had also approached the CM’s Pravasi Prajavani initiative.

On October 1, the state government sought help from the MEA and the Indian Embassy.

Finally, with the help of the MEA and the state government, the Hyderabad woman returned from Oman on October 20.

