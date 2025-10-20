Engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other districts to go on strike in Nov

FATHI decided to serve a notice on the closure of colleges to the government on October 22.

Published: 20th October 2025 8:17 am IST
Hyderabad: The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), a body of engineering colleges and other professional institutions in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, has decided to go on strike from November 3.

Earlier, they had decided to shut down colleges on October 13 over the fee reimbursement dues issue.

Decision was postponed

However, the decision was postponed after a meeting with Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy on Tuesday.

The Advisor had given an assurance to release Rs 300 crore in fee reimbursement dues before the Diwali festival.

Based on the assurance, the decision to postpone the strike by engineering and other colleges in Hyderabad and other districts was taken by the executive council (EC).

Engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other districts to shut

As the government failed to release Rs 300 crore in fee dues as assured before the Diwali festival, the institutions have decided to shut from November 3.

In a meeting held on Sunday, the FATHI decided to serve a notice on the closure of colleges to the government on October 22.

The institutions include colleges for engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd courses.

It remains to be seen how the government responds to the notice by the engineering and other colleges in Hyderabad and other districts.

