Minor girls sexually assaulted in Hyderabad; accused held

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of sexual assault of minor girls in Hyderabad, a 26-year-old man was arrested.

The incident took place in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Saidabad police station.

Hyderabad minor girls warned

It all began in August this year when the accused, who is identified as a 26-year-old vendor, lured the girls to his room under the pretext of offering snacks.

In the room, the man showed porn videos to the girls and started sexually assaulting them.

He also warned the girls from revealing the incident to anyone.

How crime came to limelight

Though the sexual assault of the Hyderabad minor girls continued in his room multiple times, it came to limelight four days ago.

One of the girls was explaining how children are born. When her class teacher overheard it, she alerted her parents.

When the girl’s parents questioned her, she revealed the abuse.

After coming to know about the abuse, the family members of the girls approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and started an investigation.