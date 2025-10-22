Paralysed Hyderabad man flown back on stretcher from Saudi Arabia

Basha had been undergoing treatment at King Saud Medical City in Riyadh since October 2024.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2025 1:29 am IST
Indian embassy officials and medical staff assist a paralysed Hyderabad man being transferred on a stretcher between ambulances at Riyadh airport, Saudi Arabia.
Indian embassy officials assist a paralysed Hyderabad man on a stretcher at Riyadh airport. Photo: X

Riyadh: The Indian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has facilitated the return of Shaik Jakeer Basha, a Hyderabad resident who was paralysed and underwent treatment at King Saud Medical City since October 2024.

In a post on X, the embassy said Basha was flown to India on Tuesday, October 21, after his condition stabilised. Officials coordinated his air transfer on a stretcher with a medical escort and had been monitoring his recovery throughout his hospitalisation.

“As his treatment continues in India, we wish him a speedy and complete recovery,” the embassy stated, acknowledging the support of the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia), Secretary CPV & OIA (@SecretaryCPVOIA), MEA MADAD (@meaMADAD) and the diaspora division (@diaspora_india).

Memory Khan Seminar

Images released by the embassy show staff and medical personnel assisting Basha during the repatriation, underscoring India’s commitment to supporting citizens abroad in medical emergencies.

Indian embassy officials with a paralysed Hyderabad man on a stretcher before his flight to India. Photo: IndEmbRiyadh/X
Paralysed Hyderabad man accompanied by medical staff inside an ambulance in Riyadh. Photo: IndEmbRiyadh/X

Earlier on Sunday, October 12, a Telangana software engineer who had been in a coma for nearly three months in Riyadh was airlifted to Hyderabad after the Telangana government intervened through the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2025 1:29 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button