Paralysed Hyderabad man flown back on stretcher from Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Indian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has facilitated the return of Shaik Jakeer Basha, a Hyderabad resident who was paralysed and underwent treatment at King Saud Medical City since October 2024.
In a post on X, the embassy said Basha was flown to India on Tuesday, October 21, after his condition stabilised. Officials coordinated his air transfer on a stretcher with a medical escort and had been monitoring his recovery throughout his hospitalisation.
“As his treatment continues in India, we wish him a speedy and complete recovery,” the embassy stated, acknowledging the support of the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia), Secretary CPV & OIA (@SecretaryCPVOIA), MEA MADAD (@meaMADAD) and the diaspora division (@diaspora_india).
Images released by the embassy show staff and medical personnel assisting Basha during the repatriation, underscoring India’s commitment to supporting citizens abroad in medical emergencies.
Earlier on Sunday, October 12, a Telangana software engineer who had been in a coma for nearly three months in Riyadh was airlifted to Hyderabad after the Telangana government intervened through the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative.