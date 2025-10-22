Saudi Arabia bans employers from charging any fees from domestic workers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced a ban on employers collecting any form of fees from domestic workers, including recruitment, work permits, transfer of service, or change of profession charges.

According to the Guide to the Rights and Obligations of Domestic Workers, obtained by Arabic daily Okaz, violators will face fines of up to Saudi Riyals 20,000 (Rs 4,67,866) and a three-year ban on recruiting domestic workers. The new rules are part of the Kingdom’s efforts to protect workers’ rights and promote fair employment practices.

Domestic worker rights under Saudi law

The guide highlights key entitlements for domestic workers to ensure decent working and living conditions. These include:

Timely payment of wages as per the official contract.

One day of rest per week and a minimum of eight continuous hours of daily rest.

One month of paid leave after two years of continuous service.

End-of-service benefits equal to one month’s salary after four consecutive years.

Return flight ticket every two years, covered by the employer.

Up to 30 days of sick leave per year with an approved medical report.

Right to retain personal documents such as passport and Iqama.

Employer responsibilities

Employers are legally required to sign a verified contract approved by MHRSD and provide either suitable housing and meals or a financial allowance. They must also renew residency and work permits at their own expense, enable workers to contact their families, and provide healthcare.

Professions permitted under the system

The guide lists the following professions permitted in the domestic work sector:

Domestic worker

Private driver

Nanny

Home nurse

Cook

Tailor

Butler

Supervisor

House manager

Home guard

Personal assistant

Farmer

Physical therapist

Home coffee maker

The ministry added that other roles may be included in the future if they fall under domestic duties.

Strict penalties for violations

The ministry warned that employers who violate these rules may face financial penalties, temporary or permanent bans from recruiting, and increased fines for repeat offences.

The MHRSD said these measures are part of Saudi Arabia’s broader labour reforms aimed at improving workers’ welfare, transparency, and compliance in the domestic employment sector.

Documented cases of worker exploitation

Reports by international rights organisations in recent years have highlighted instances of exploitation involving domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.

An Amnesty International report titled “Locked In, Left Out: The Hidden Lives of Kenyan Domestic Workers in Saudi Arabia” documented cases of excessive working hours, withheld wages, and restrictions on movement.

Similarly, Human Rights Watch, in its publication “As If I Am Not Human,” reported incidents of confinement, non-payment, and verbal or physical abuse in the domestic work sector.

These findings underline the importance of the new MHRSD regulations, which aim to strengthen protection mechanisms and uphold justice and human dignity across the Kingdom’s domestic labour sector.