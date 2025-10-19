Saudi citizens, residents can now order Zamzam bottles online

Makkah: Saudi citizens and residents can now order sacred Zamzam water through the Nusuk app, launched by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah. This marks a significant digital milestone in the Kingdom’s efforts to improve access to religious services

The service enables users to order Zamzam water in 330-ml bottles—the first time Zamzam has been available in this capacity—and have it delivered to their doorstep in any city across the Kingdom, with no restrictions on quantity or number of orders.

Also Read Telangana engineer in coma airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad

Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah, launched the initiative as part of the Kingdom’s broader efforts to enhance digital religious services and make spiritual resources more accessible to all.

#زمزم_من_نسك

من بين أروقة الحرم تفجّر خيرُ ماءٍ على وجه الأرض،

ماءٌ مباركٌ لا يُشبِه سواه، سُقيا من السماء، وشفاءٌ لما شُرب له 💧



الآن بإمكانك إقتناء ماء زمزم المبارك ليصل لباب منزلك،

عبر تطبيق نسك بكل سهولة و يُسر.https://t.co/efnvAA937O pic.twitter.com/UVdUFNqsdj — Nusuk – نسُك (@MyNusuk) October 17, 2025

The new bottles are lightweight, practical, and easy to handle, offering a convenient alternative to the traditional five-litre containers. They can be carried, stored, and served easily, making them suitable for daily use at home, work, or while travelling.

Previously, Zamzam water was available mainly through designated distribution centres in Makkah or brought home by returning pilgrims after performing Haj or Umrah. The new digital service represents a significant step forward, allowing every household in the Kingdom to access the sacred water easily and conveniently.

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Zamzam Water Project, the sole official and non-profit source of Zamzam water, supplies the bottles. The project ensures that the pure, blessed water reaches people across Saudi Arabia while maintaining the highest standards of quality, purity, and authenticity, and preserving its historic significance.

This launch aligns with Nusuk’s goal of expanding its digital services for Muslims within and beyond Saudi Arabia. The platform seeks to enhance access to spiritual experiences through innovative technology, allowing worshippers to obtain genuine Zamzam water safely and conveniently.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well, located in Makkah, lies around 21 metres east of the Kaaba and dates back thousands of years. At approximately 30 metres deep, it is one of Islam’s most revered water sources.

Zamzam water carries immense religious significance. The Prophet Muhammad said, “Zamzam water is for what it is drunk for.” Muslims drink it seeking healing, blessings, and wellbeing, as it symbolises purity, faith, and divine mercy.