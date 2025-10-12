Telangana engineer in coma airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad

Riyadh: A Telangana software engineer, who had been in a coma for nearly three months in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was airlifted to Hyderabad on Sunday, October 12, after the Telangana government intervened through the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative.

Lokini Krishna Murthy, a 35-year-old resident of Elkathurthy village in Husnabad Assembly constituency, suffered a brain haemorrhage on July 23 while working in Saudi Arabia. He had been under treatment at SMC Hospital, Riyadh, where doctors placed him on ventilator support due to a severe brainstem injury caused by high blood pressure.

Murthy, employed with Saudi Awwal Bank, remained in a critical condition, with doctors recommending long-term neurological rehabilitation.

Government ensures timely repatriation

After his father, Lokini Suraiah, submitted a petition on September 9 through CM Pravasi Prajavani, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar took up the matter with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. Following the minister’s intervention, the state government coordinated with the embassy and Saudi authorities to facilitate his medical transfer.

Also Read Saudi Arabia deports Indian fugitive wanted in cheating case

Murthy was flown to Hyderabad aboard a Saudi Airlines flight, accompanied by his wife, Tenugu Ashwini, and a medical team. He is expected to reach Hyderabad early Monday, October 13, and will be admitted to Deccan Hospital for specialised treatment.

Support from NRI organisations

The Global Telangana Forum in Riyadh played a key role in the repatriation process. Its president, Mohammad Jabbar, managed local coordination, while Mandha Bheem Reddy, Vice-Chairman of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee, guided the family and oversaw formalities in India.

The family expressed gratitude to Prabhakar, Indian Embassy officials, and all those who supported their efforts to bring the patient home safely.

Lifeline for Telanganites abroad

The CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative, launched by the Telangana government, has emerged as a vital support system for Non-Resident Telanganites (NRTs) facing emergencies overseas. The platform serves as a single-window mechanism for addressing medical emergencies, repatriations, and labour disputes through direct coordination between the state government and diplomatic missions.