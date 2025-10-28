Indian man wins Rs 240 crore in UAE Lottery

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Lottery, operated by the Game LLC, has made history as it officially announces the first-ever Grand Prize winner of AED 100,000,000, a moment that marks an unprecedented milestone for the country’s entertainment and gaming industry.

Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian national and long-time Abu Dhabi resident, struck gold in The UAE Lottery’s 23rd Lucky Day Draw #251018 held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, becoming an instant multimillionaire and forever signing his name in The UAE Lottery’s record books.

At the time of the draw, Anil Kumar was at home relaxing when he received the life-changing call from The UAE Lottery. A loyal participant since the lottery’s launch, he was completely shocked and overjoyed by the news, admitting he still can’t believe it happened. Anil Kumar first shared the exciting news with a colleague before calling his brother back home in India.

“This win is beyond my wildest dreams,” said emotional Bolla. Recounting the event, he confirmed that he was absolutely stunned to learn that he won the AED 100,000,000 prize. “When I received a call from The UAE Lottery, I thought it was surreal. I kept asking them to repeat the message. It took time to sink in, and even today, I still can’t believe my new reality.”

From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything!

Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. 🏆



For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything.

A life transformed, and a reminder… pic.twitter.com/uzCtR38eNE — The UAE Lottery (@theuaelottery) October 27, 2025

He added: “This sum will change my life forever. I plan to buy a supercar first and treat myself to a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel. I will also take time to carefully plan how to invest this money wisely. My win is proof that hope and luck can align for anyone, especially when they least expect it.”

A Mother’s Influence on The Winner’s Luck

Bolla selected his winning numbers with a blend of chance and heartfelt meaning. His winning ticket combined an Easy Pick from the ”Days set” and the number 11 from the “Months set” to honor the month of his mother’s birthday, unknowingly sealing his fate as the first-ever AED 100,000,000 winner in The UAE Lottery’s history.

What makes this win even more symbolic is its unique timing, just on the eve of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, which symbolizes new beginnings, hope, and prosperity. “It feels like an exceptional blessing,” said Bolla. “Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful.”

A Record-Breaking Evening

While Bolla made history, he wasn’t the only winner that evening. The Lucky Day Draw #251018 also celebrated 10 other lucky winners who walked away with AED 100,000 each, adding to the excitement of what was a record-breaking draw.

Since its launch, The UAE Lottery has awarded over 200 winners of AED 100,000, and more than 100,000 players have claimed prizes totaling over AED 147 million. This latest draw not only marks a personal victory for Bolla, but a defining moment for the UAE’s growing lottery and gaming scene.

“First, congratulations to Anilkumar on this phenomenal win,” said Scott Burton, Commercial Gaming Director at The UAE Lottery. “The AED 100,000,000 prize will not only change his life but also signifies a remarkable milestone for The UAE Lottery, reinforcing our mission to uplift people’s lives while delivering regulated, exciting, and fun lottery experiences. Our growing participant base reflects the genuine interest and trust that players place in The UAE Lottery.” Scott concluded.

More Than Just a Game

Regulated by the GCGRA, The UAE Lottery has quickly become a trusted platform known for real winners, guaranteed prizes, and responsible play. With every draw, it continues to deliver meaningful moments, grounded in fairness, integrity, and player protection.

As the excitement settles from this historic win, all eyes now turn to the next live Lucky Day Draw , taking place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 8:30 PM . With millions more up for grabs, who will be next?

