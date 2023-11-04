15 killed in Israeli attack on ambulance convoy near Gaza’s largest hospital

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance convoy in front of the gate of the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest facility in Gaza City, on Friday, November 3, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli forces targeted ambulances which were transporting high-risk patients with severe injuries from al-Shifa hospital to Egypt for treatment, via the Rafah Border, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a televised press conference.

Also Read Zakir Naik wins l in defamation suit, donates it to Palestine

“An Israeli bombing also targeted ambulances in two other locations on Al-Rashid Coastal Street that were carrying wounded people to the south to reach the Rafah land crossing to transport them to Egypt,” the spokesman added.

قبل لحظات من استهدافها بغارة إسرائيلية أمام مستشفى الشفاء.. الناطق باسم وزارة الصحة في غزة يطالب بحماية قافلة المصابين المتوجهة إلى جنوب قطاع غزة#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/DcO5A1G4Lo — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 3, 2023

Video footage widely circulated on social media showed bloody and chaotic scenes.

مراسل #الجزيرة وائل الدحدوح ينقل شهادة أحد الناجين من قصف الاحتلال على مدخل مجمع الشفاء ويقول إن القافلة انطلقت بتنسيق تام مع كل الأطراف لكن هذا لم يمنع من الهجوم الإسرائيلي#الأخبار pic.twitter.com/OCQqedOHkh — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) November 3, 2023

عشرات من الجرحى جراء استهداف الاحتلال قافلة الإسعافات المتجهة لمعبر رفح أثناء خروجها من مستشفى الشفاء بغزة pic.twitter.com/j33wmkyQdy — وائل أبو عمر 🇵🇸 (@WaelAboOmer) November 3, 2023

🚑❌At precisely 16:30, Israeli occupying forces launched an airstrike on Rashid Street in the western part of #Gaza, their target was a group of ambulance vehicles returning from a mission to transport injured individuals to the Rafah border, which included an ambulance… pic.twitter.com/wQRFKfrLZY — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 3, 2023

The Israeli army has confirmed that it has targeted an ambulance in Gaza City.

In a post on X late Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: “A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance. “We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety.”

A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance.



We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2023

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), took to X and wrote, “Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage.”

“We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always.”

“Ceasefire NOW. #NotATarget,” he added.

Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage.



We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always.



Ceasefire NOW.… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 3, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Israel targeted the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital.

Gaza hospitals are facing a severe crisis, with many unable to provide necessary services due to shortages of medicine, beds, fuel, and other essentials.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and injured on Friday when the Israeli forces bombed the Osama Bin Zaid School affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), housing thousands of displaced people in the Al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City.

عاجل | مراسل #الجزيرة: أكثر من 20 شهيدا وعشرات الجرحى بقصف استهدف مدرسة تؤوي نازحين شمال غزة pic.twitter.com/VwAYXMhyaY — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 3, 2023

For 29 days, the Israeli forces have continued waging a war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 9,227, including 3,826 children and 2,405 women and wounding 23,516 people, causing a catastrophic humanitarian situation, according to warnings issued by international institutions.

The Israeli army expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to continuous air strikes since the surprise attack launched by Hamas on October 7.