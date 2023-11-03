Zakir Naik wins $320,000 in defamation suit, donates it to Palestine

Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik has announced a donation of RM 1.52 million ($320,000), he was awarded in defamation case, to Palestinians enduring Israel’s war on Gaza.

The announcement was made after a court in Malaysia on Thursday, November 2, ordered former Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy to pay RM 1.52 million in damages for defaming Naik.

Taking to X, on Friday, November 3, Naik expressed his gratitude to Malaysian High Court judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz. “I would like to thank the High Court of Malaysia for ordering Ramasamy, the former deputy chief minister of Penang, to pay me RM 1.52 million in defamation damages,” he wrote.

“I would like to donate the full amount of RM 1.52 million ($320,000) to the Palestinian cause. I pray that Allah accepts from me this humble effort for His sake,” Naik adds.

He continued, “In protecting Al Masjid Al Aqsa, the third holiest site in Islam, the Palestinians are carrying out a Fardh Kifayah (communal obligation) on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah. “

Naik said, “May Allah grant steadfastness and victory to the Palestinian resistance. May He ease the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, strengthen them against their oppressors, and admit their martyrs to the highest rank in Paradise. Aameen.”

Zakir Naik defamation case

Zakir had filed the two suits in October and December 2019 against Ramasamy after the four alleged defamatory statements against him.

Four defamatory statements

On April 10, 2016, Ramasamy was accused of defaming Zakir through a Facebook post.

The second was on October 1, 2017, through the article “Is Malaysia harbouring alleged fugitive Zakir Naik?”

On August 11, 2019 through the article “Naik should not question the loyalty of Hindus in Malaysia.”

Ramasamy was accused of defaming the plaintiff in a video interview given to India Today on August 20, 2019.

As per a report by Malaysian Reserve, on Thursday, Ramasamy attended court, while Zakir participated in online proceedings due to his visit to Nigeria for a talk.

In judgement, Judge Hayatul Akmal ruled Zakir successfully defended himself against defamation, stating Ramasamy’s evidence was without merit and untenable to dismiss the two suits against him.