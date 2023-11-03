Kuwait: 30% rise in Indian domestic workers in 2023

Kuwait: The number of domestic workers from India working in Kuwait has increased by around 30 percent in 2023 as compared to 2022, the Arabic Daily Al-Rai reported.

The overall number of domestic workers working in Kuwait has reached 811,000 as of October, up from 583,000 in late 2021.

With 361,000 males and females, Indians top the list of domestic workers in Kuwait.

Despite a recruitment ban, domestic workers from the Philippines in Kuwait are the second largest group, with a total of 201,000 employed.

Also Read Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Bassam Al-Shammari, a specialist in domestic worker affairs, explained to Al-Rai that the surge in domestic workers in Kuwait is primarily due to the growing demand for them.

Here is a list of domestic workers working in Kuwait as of October

India: 371,222 workers (71.3 percent male – 28.7 percent female)

Philippines: 201,110 workers (0.6 percent male – 99.4 percent female)

Sri Lanka: 103,685 workers ( 20.6 percent males – 79.4 percent females)

Bangladesh: 85,989 workers (99 percent males – 1 percent females)

Nepal: 25,540 workers (4.7 percent males – 95.3 percent females)