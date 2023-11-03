Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, widely known as ‘Ducky Bhai,’ is the latest to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year golden visa.

The 25-year-old YouTuber, who is currently on a visit to Dubai, was handed over the visa by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Saad, expressed his gratitude to the UAE government for awarding him the golden visa.

“Grateful and proud to receive the UAE Golden Visa 🇦🇪✨ Thank you, UAE government, for this incredible opportunity! Deep gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE 🙌🏼@gdrfadubai @dubai @visit.dubai,” Saad wrote in an Instagram post by sharing a series of photos of receiving the golden visa.

Saad is known for his roasting videos. His YouTube channel Ducky Bhai has over five million subscribers and he has also started vlogging his daily life.

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was introduced by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.