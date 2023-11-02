Is the video Halloween drone skeleton near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa real?

Since being posted on TikTok by Geoscan on October 31, the video has gained more than eight million views

Watch: Halloween drone skeleton near Dubai's Burj Khalifa; Elon Musk reacts
Photo: Screengrab/Geoscan

Abu Dhabi: A video clip of a moving skeleton next to the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai is going viral on social media platforms, claiming that it was a Halloween drone show.

A 7-second video showed a drone-based skeleton walking in the air and looking at people with terrifying red eyes.

Geoscan, who claims to be the “world’s #1 drone show provider” on their Instagram account, carried out the synchronised and illuminated drone performance.

Since the video was posted on TikTok by Geoscan on October 31, the video has gained more than eight million views. The video also caught the attention of Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk who said “Wow!”

One of the social media user wrote, “Imagine someone from the Middle Ages seeing this.”

“At a certain angle, that bone kinda looks like a… Put that “leg” down, sir!!!” another wrote.

Earlier also a video of a digitally created giant Barbie doll next to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai went viral.

Another video shows a computer generated imagery (CGI) of a giant umbrella.

