Video: Giant umbrella protects Burj Khalifa from Dubai rains

Abu Dhabi: Dubai woke up to a rainy morning on Tuesday, with overcast skies and waterlogged roads. It has been raining in the United Arab Emirates for the past two days.

In this context, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an animated video clip welcoming the rainy weather.



In the video clip, Burj Khalifa is seen opening up in the middle and a giant umbrella appears to protect the tallest building in the world from the rain.

The video shows a computer generated imagery (CGI) of a giant umbrella, with the hashtag #DubaiDestinations, appearing over the Burj Khalifa.

“It’s that time of the year! #MyDubai,” wrote @faz3 in the caption, as he shared the video with his 15.1 million followers.

Watch the video below

The video which was posted around nine had garnered over 719075 likes and the comments section was filled with users posting red heart emojis, indicating their love towards the city.

On Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) warned people in the country to be aware of “unstable weather conditions”.

UAE weather forecasts said, “The amount of clouds will increase gradually over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall.”

The Ministry of Interior advised motorists to drive with caution and exercise extra caution in unstable weather conditions.