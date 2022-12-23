Dubai: Here’s what Burj Khalifa has in store for you on NYE

Abu Dhabi: One of Dubai’s biggest nights of the year – New Year’s Eve (NYE) in 2023 is just around the corner.

Emaar, one of the world’s most respected integrated real estate developers, is gearing up for its annual New Year’s Eve mega show at Burj Khalifa, located at Downtown Dubai— and with hundreds of thousands of revellers getting ready to join in the festivities, this is how to get the most out of an unforgettable night.

Dubai is ready to kick off the New Year in style with a glorious fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa. They are even looking to break multiple Guinness Book records this time.

Here is everything that you need to know about Burj Khalifa’s New Year’s Eve bash

Advance booking

Most, if not all, restaurants and cafes around the area will require advance reservations, so it’s advised to contact them before the December 31st madness. Venues will likely have more information on procedures for New Year’s Eve events, including parking details, as well as a fireworks display.

If you are planning to watch the show from the streets of Downtown Dubai, there are no reservations, registrations, or tickets for those enjoying the incredible light, sounds, and firework show. It will be on first-come, first-served basis, so everyone is advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Arriving by taxi

If you’re heading here by taxi, you will not be able to access Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard once the road closures have been implemented.

When will road closures be lifted?

Roads will reopen between 1 am to 2 am. Cars that are parked at hotels, residences, and the food and beverage outlets in Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai will only be able to leave once the restrictions are lifted.

Arriving by Dubai Metro

The Dubai Mall metro station could close anytime between 2 pm to 10 pm depending on the capacity at Dubai Mall.

Accessing Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Five different access points across Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard for visitors.

Gate 1: Behind Downtown Command Centre

Gate 2: Behind Burj Vista

Gate 3: Near Emaar Square, adjacent to Boulevard Plaza Building

Gate 4: Opposite Address Boulevard

Gate 5: Opposite Address Downtown

Here is some some top locations for you to enjoy this NYE including parties that provide the best and most enjoyable views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Top spots for New Year’s Eve in Dubai with best views of Burj Khalifa fireworks

