10 Must-visit places to celebrate New Year 2023 in Dubai

As the year 2022 comes to a close, people around the world are gearing up bid farewell to the old year and look ahead to the new one with hope and excitement. It is the time for celebration and reflection!

And, what is a better way to ring in the new year than by celebrating in Dubai, a glittering metropolis which is known for its opulence, luxury and extravagance? As the clock counts down to midnight on December 31st, the city comes alive with celebrations. From lavish parties to cultural events and many fun-filled activities for family& friends, there is something for everyone in the city during the New Year celebrations.

One of the most popular ways to ring in the new year is by watching the breathtaking fireworks display across various locations here. In this write-up, we have compiled a list of the 10 best spots where you can catch some of the best ‘firework displays’ in the city.

No matter which place you choose from the below list, you are sure to have an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience.

Top Place To Watch Fireworks Display In Dubai 2022

1. Burj Khalifa

استمتعوا بليلة رأس سنة رائعة برفقة أحبائكم وكونوا معنا خلال عرض #برج_خليفة لتستقبلوا عام 2023 بكل روعة!



Make it memorable and spend it with your loved ones, to witness the world’s most spectacular show by #BurjKhalifa as we welcome 2023 in the heart of Dubai.#EmaarNYE2023 pic.twitter.com/VAU7Ih1afh — Dubai Mall by Emaar (@TheDubaiMall) December 23, 2022

2. Burj Al Arab

3. Dubai marina

4. Palm Jumeirah

5. Global Village

6. Dubai festival city

Ring in 2022 with an unparalleled live entertainment line-up, tons of food options, beautiful views, and dazzling fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall. pic.twitter.com/vYpwMV1khd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 29, 2021

7. Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis the Palm Dubai sure knows fireworks..! pic.twitter.com/LNrP1rPaxG — Luxury Destinations™ (@LuxuryDest) April 30, 2014

8. Dubai Frame

Dubai Frame dazzles with firework display to herald the #NewYear #Welcome2020



Photos: Dubai media office pic.twitter.com/2fLzATSAeT — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 1, 2020

9. Dubai Creek

Dubai Creek fireworks last night. pic.twitter.com/r4Gq4jdPtG — Bill Carter (@Grandpacars) July 31, 2014

10. Palm West Beach

Dubai is a top destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations, credits? The stunning skyline and world-class amenities. So if you’re looking to start the year off in style, consider celebrating New Year 2022 Eve in Dubai.