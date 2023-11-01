Abu Dhabi Airport to be renamed Zayed International Airport

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport will be renamed to Zayed International Airport after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The announcement was made after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued directives to rename airport on Tuesday, October 31.

The name change will take effect on February 9, 2024, in line with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A.

The UAE President has issued directives to rename Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new official name, Zayed International Airport, will take effect from 9 February, 2024, coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A. pic.twitter.com/An1q7ESKA8 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) October 31, 2023

Terminal A started operations on Wednesday, November 1, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s passenger capacity and bolstering the emirate’s global aviation status.

Etihad Airways launched a commercial flight to India, welcoming its first passengers at the new hub on Tuesday, October 31.

Welcome to the new home of the UAE national carrier. Terminal A represents more than just a new beginning – it's a testament to our enduring promise to transform travel into an experience like no other. For more information on our upcoming move: https://t.co/Cli8Mhk9pM pic.twitter.com/vPGPvoAJ2c — Etihad Airways (@etihad) October 31, 2023

The first two weeks will be a transition period for airlines, all terminals – A, 1, 2 and 3 – will operate simultaneously. From Tuesday, November 14, 28 airlines will be fully operational from Terminal A.

The terminal, spanning 742,000 square meters, can accommodate up to 45 million passengers annually and simultaneously handle 79 aircraft.

When fully operational, Terminal A will feature 163 shops and food outlets, including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Ferragamo, and the first Muji airport store.