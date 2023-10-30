India-UAE flights: Ghee, pickle, other items prohibited

If you are planning to travel to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from India, you should be aware of the items that you cannot carry in your check-in baggage.

The authorities at Mumbai airport have recently released a list of prohibited items due to a increase in check-in baggage decline rates. The move also comes as the festive season approaches, which sees a spike in the number of Indian travelers on both side.

Here is a list of prohibited items

Ghee

Paint

Dry coconut

Camphor

Pickles

Oily food items

e-cigerattes

Lighters

Power banks

Spray Bottles

In May 2022 alone, 943 dry coconuts were discovered in passenger check-in baggage at Mumbai Airport.

In March 2022, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security in India has added dry coconut to the list of prohibited items, but many passengers remain unaware, leading to increased bag refusals.