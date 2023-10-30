Kuwait deports Indian nurse for supporting Israel’s crimes in Gaza

Kuwait: Amidst an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, an Indian woman working as a nurse at Al-Sabah Hospital in Kuwait has been deported from the country for supporting Israel, local media reported.

According to Arabic daily Al-Rai, the nurse had declared her solidarity and support for Israel on her WhatsApp status. She also “described the Palestinians as terrorists, and displayed the Israeli flag.”

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) deported the nurse after Kuwaiti lawyer Bandar Al-Mutairi had filed a complaint with the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

During her interrogation, the nurse acknowledged her pro-Israel stance.

This marks the second instance involving an Indian expatriate working with the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, a Malayali woman, a native of Pathanamthitta, who posted a pro-Israel post on WhatsApp in Kuwait was deported after Kuwaiti lawyer Ali Habab Al-Duwaikh filed a complaint.

Supporting the Israel on social media is a violation of Kuwaiti laws, resulting in severe consequences including life imprisonment or a minimum five-year prison sentence.