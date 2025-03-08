‘Chai on EMI’: Cafe Niloufer’s Hitec City outlet has Hyderabadis talking

Hyderabad: Madhapur, Hitec City, and the IT corridor of Hyderabad are home to some of the plushest cafes and eateries, where even a simple meal can burn a hole in your pocket. With prices often soaring high, a single pizza or burger can cost over Rs 500, making dining out an expensive affair.

Recently, Virat Kohli’s cafe, One8 Commune, made headlines for selling sweet corn at a whopping Rs 525, stirring up debates online. Now, another popular name has sparked discussions even before its grand opening and it’s none other than Hyderabad’s beloved chai spot, Cafe Niloufer!

Talk of the Town: Cafe Niloufer’s new outlet

Famous for its iconic Irani chai, Osmania biscuits, and buttery maska buns, Cafe Niloufer has been a go-to destination for Hyderabadis for years. With existing outlets in Lakdikapul, Red Hills, Banjara Hills, and Himayat Nagar, the brand is now making its way to the IT hub of Hyderabad.

A new Cafe Niloufer outlet is set to open at Knowledge City Road, beside My Home Bhooja and in front of T-Hub. A video of the upcoming location is going viral online, sparking hilarious reactions from netizens about its expected prices.

One user joked, “Chai – 2% of your property and 18% GST.”

Another commented, “Rs 500 chai loading…”

A witty remark read, “Hitec City walo ki puri salary idhar ich jati jaisa dikra.”

Another user went all out, saying: “Single chai – 2kg mutton

Full chai – 1kg mutton, 1kg chicken, 1kg fish, liver, botis…

Chai with malai bun – Whole goat. Sitting chai – Your total allowances. Snaps – Free of cost.”

Cafe Niloufer’s Hitec City outlet is expected to open on March second week, bringing a much-needed chai break spot for techies in the area. With excitement brewing, Hyderabadis are eager to see if the prices will match the humor online or stay true to their iconic roots.