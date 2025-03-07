International Women’s Day: Man in Bihar educates 7 daughters, all serving the nation

Patna: At a time when daughters are still considered a burden in many parts of the country, Rajkumar Singh alias Kamal Singh of Bihar has set a shining example of resilience and determination.

Despite poverty and societal pressure, he ensured that all his seven daughters received a proper education and today, all of them serve in police and paramilitary forces, protecting the nation.

His unwavering commitment gives true meaning to the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan.

Kamal Singh, a resident of Ekma Bazaar in Bihar’s Saran district, faced constant taunts from relatives and villagers for having daughters.

His brothers ridiculed him, saying that his daughters wouldn’t secure government jobs or get married.

Undeterred, he dedicated himself to their education and training, making them study till 11 p.m. and wake up at 4 a.m. for running practice. To support his family, Kamal Singh set up a flour mill and also bought a cow to supplement his income.

“I have suffered a lot to educate them. Today, all seven daughters are serving the country. May God give everyone daughters like mine,” says Kamal Singh proudly.

The nameplate outside the house of Kamal Singh reads “Singh Sister Palace,” and each sister holds a prestigious job: The eldest Rani Kumari Singh is serving in Bihar Police, Renu Kumari Singh in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Soni Kumari Singh in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kumari Preeti Singh in Bihar Police Crime Branch, Kumari Pinki Singh in Excise Police, Kumari Rinki Singh in Bihar Police and Nanhi Singh in Government Railway Police (GRP).

Kamal Singh said, “Their hard work paid off, and today, the family owns two multi-storey buildings in Ekma Bazaar. The four-storey house was built by the daughters and gifted to me as a form of pension.”

“When we get married and leave, you can live your life with its earnings,” they told him.

Their only brother, Rajiv Singh Rajput, is job-hunting after completing his B.Tech in Delhi. He recalls being teased that his sisters would take away all property, but today, he proudly says: “Our sisters stand by us no matter what. They never let me feel alone.”

Despite his daughters’ insistence, he still runs his flour mill, refusing to shut it down.

“This mill is the reason I could educate you all. Don’t talk about closing it,” he tells them.

His wife, Shraddha Devi, remains grateful: “We struggled to feed them initially, but by God’s grace, all my daughters have made us proud.”

The Singh sisters’ success story is an inspiration to families across India. It challenges societal norms and proves that daughters are not a burden, but a blessing.