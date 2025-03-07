Warehouse construction in Nallagandla residential area sparks outcry

Hyderabad: Residents of Nallagandla’s HUDA Layout have raised concerns over construction of an illegal warehouse in their residential area.

The construction, taking place at plot 87/B, is allegedly proceeding without necessary permissions, violating Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) regulations that prohibit commercial buildings in residential zones.

Complaint filed against illegal construction in Hyderabad’s Nallagandla

Concerned residents from Lakshmi Sterling, Jyoti Tranquility, and Bhushan Bliss apartments have submitted a formal written complaint to GHMC’s Serilingampally zonal commissioner, urging immediate intervention to halt the construction.

The complaint mentions potential issues such as increased vehicle movement, road congestion, and safety threats posed by commercial activity in the locality.

Also Read GHMC to launch AI system for building permits on March 10

“The construction is still going on despite multiple complaints in Prajavani. The authorities must take swift action and halt construction,” tweeted a concerned resident along with images of the under-construction warehouse.

The user also tagged GHMC officials and public representatives, including MLA Gandhi Arekapudi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, seeking urgent redressal. Residents fear that if left unchecked, the structure will disrupt their peaceful neighborhood, setting a precedent for further commercial encroachments.