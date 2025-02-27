GHMC to launch AI system for building permits on March 10

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered system, Build Now, on March 10 to expedite the building construction permit process.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi on Thursday, February 27 announced that the system, developed by the state government, aims to accelerate the scrutiny process for building approvals, ensuring a seamless and transparent system under a unified interface in Hyderabad.

An orientation training program for zonal and deputy commissioners was conducted at the GHMC head office to familiarize officials with the new technology. The training will continue until March 9 to ensure implementation.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi explained that Build Now will automatically detect errors in construction plans during the upload process, eliminating the need for a complete review in Hyderabad. The system will also assess factors such as proximity to water bodies and ongoing legal disputes, making it easier for applicants to obtain approvals for buildings in Hyderabad.

Applicants must submit a certification confirming the absence of legal issues and will be held accountable if discrepancies arise.

Officials emphasised that the training would help professionals design projects in compliance with regulations.

The event was attended by CCP Srinivas, zonal commissioners Anurag Jayant, Hemant Keshav Patil, Epurv Chauhan, Ravi Kiran, Venkanna, additional CCPs Gangadhar and Pradeep Veeranna, along with town planning officers and other officials.

Earlier, town and country planning director and state nodal officer S Devender Reddy stated that the training program aims to enhance transparency in building design and approval procedures.

He stressed that the programme would benefit architects and engineers in developing building project plans and drawings in adherence to standard construction norms in Hyderabad.

The chief city planner K Srinivas stressed that the AI-powered Fast Drawing Scrutiny System would significantly expedite building permit approvals in Hyderabad.