BuildNow unveiled to fast-track building permits in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, February 22 launched the BuildNow initiative to fast-track building permits in Telangana.

The app will use an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Unified Single Window System for providing approvals. This AI-driven technology aims to accelerate the scrutiny process for building approvals, ensuring a seamless and transparent system under a unified interface for Telangana.

The new AI-based mechanism is designed to enhance efficiency, making the approval process swift and more transparent.

A hands-on training programme on BuildNow DCR was conducted for licensed architects and engineers at the GHMC headquarters.

Also Read Telangana government gives nod to fill 14,236 Anganwadi posts

During the session, participants received practical training on the BuildNow DCR system, including template creation, layer structuring, and entity development within the building approval process.

Officials emphasised that the training would help professionals design projects in compliance with regulations.

The BuildNow application team demonstrated the DCR system extensively, explaining the drawing preparation process within the DCR portal and addressing queries raised by attendees.

Speaking at the event, Town and Country Planning Director and State Nodal Officer S Devender Reddy stated that the training program aims to enhance transparency in building design and approval procedures.

He stressed that the programme would benefit architects and engineers in developing project plans and drawings in adherence to standard construction norms.

Chief City Planner K Srinivas stressed that the AI-powered Fast Drawing Scrutiny System would significantly expedite building permit approvals. He urged participants to understand and utilise the training for effective implementation.



The session was attended by GHMC’s additional chief city planners, city planners, engineers, architects, and members of the BuildNow application team.