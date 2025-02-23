Telangana government gives nod to fill 14,236 Anganwadi posts

Hyderabad: In a first after the formation of Telangana, state government has given its nod to fill 14,236 posts in Anganwadi centres across the state which include 6,399 Anganwadi teachers and 7,837 Anganwadi helpers.
Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka has signed the documents to proceed with the recruitment on Saturday, February 22.
As per the Centre’s directives, the minimum qualification for the posts has been set as intermediate education, which was previously Class X. The age limit for being eligible for the posts is between 18 and 35.
The direct recruitment of posts also includes 567 Anganwadi helpers who hold intermediate qualification, and are eligible for being promoted as Anganwadi teachers.
The posts also include 3,914 Anganwadi teachers who have attained 65 years of age, and would be retiring.
District-wise notifications for the recruitment of Anganwadi teacher and helper posts are expected to be issued shortly.
|District
|Anganwadi teacher posts
|Anganwadi helper posts
|Adilabad
|96
|406
|Bhadradri Kothagudem
|158
|826
|Hanamkonda
|37
|140
|Hyderabad
|130
|273
|Jagtial
|46
|172
|Jangaon
|16
|75
|Jayashankar Bhupalapalli
|31
|77
|Jogulamba Gadwal
|53
|177
|Kamareddy
|47
|269
|Karimnagar
|50
|119
|Khammam
|93
|394
|Kumram Bheem Asifabad
|91
|261
|Mahabubabad
|84
|318
|Mahabubnagar
|40
|199
|Mancherial
|57
|257
|Medak
|25
|266
|Medchal Malkajgiri
|51
|157
|Mulugu
|73
|233
|Nagarkurnool
|103
|387
|Nalgonda
|88
|374
|Narayanpet
|29
|106
|Nirmal
|55
|276
|Nizamabad
|50
|290
|Peddapalli
|37
|117
|Rajanna Sircilla
|21
|53
|Rangareddy
|46
|365
|Sangareddy
|35
|274
|Siddipet
|57
|145
|Suryapet
|61
|191
|Vikarabad
|49
|238
|Wanaparthy
|34
|112
|Warangal
|35
|172
|Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
|40
|118
Breakdown of the posts
Anganwadi teachers attaining retirement: 3,914
Anganwadi helpers eligible to be promoted as teachers: 567
Vacant Anganwadi teacher posts: 1,918
Vacant Anganwadi helper posts: 7,837
Total posts to be filled: 14,236