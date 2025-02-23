Telangana government gives nod to fill 14,236 Anganwadi posts

Hyderabad: In a first after the formation of Telangana, state government has given its nod to fill 14,236 posts in Anganwadi centres across the state which include 6,399 Anganwadi teachers and 7,837 Anganwadi helpers.

Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka has signed the documents to proceed with the recruitment on Saturday, February 22.

As per the Centre’s directives, the minimum qualification for the posts has been set as intermediate education, which was previously Class X. The age limit for being eligible for the posts is between 18 and 35.

The direct recruitment of posts also includes 567 Anganwadi helpers who hold intermediate qualification, and are eligible for being promoted as Anganwadi teachers.

The posts also include 3,914 Anganwadi teachers who have attained 65 years of age, and would be retiring.

District-wise notifications for the recruitment of Anganwadi teacher and helper posts are expected to be issued shortly.

Also Read Fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad may see steep hikes

District Anganwadi teacher posts Anganwadi helper posts Adilabad 96 406 Bhadradri Kothagudem 158 826 Hanamkonda 37 140 Hyderabad 130 273 Jagtial 46 172 Jangaon 16 75 Jayashankar Bhupalapalli 31 77 Jogulamba Gadwal 53 177 Kamareddy 47 269 Karimnagar 50 119 Khammam 93 394 Kumram Bheem Asifabad 91 261 Mahabubabad 84 318 Mahabubnagar 40 199 Mancherial 57 257 Medak 25 266 Medchal Malkajgiri 51 157 Mulugu 73 233 Nagarkurnool 103 387 Nalgonda 88 374 Narayanpet 29 106 Nirmal 55 276 Nizamabad 50 290 Peddapalli 37 117 Rajanna Sircilla 21 53 Rangareddy 46 365 Sangareddy 35 274 Siddipet 57 145 Suryapet 61 191 Vikarabad 49 238 Wanaparthy 34 112 Warangal 35 172 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 40 118 District-wise number of vacant Anganwadi teacher and helper posts

Breakdown of the posts

Anganwadi teachers attaining retirement: 3,914

Anganwadi helpers eligible to be promoted as teachers: 567

Vacant Anganwadi teacher posts: 1,918

Vacant Anganwadi helper posts: 7,837

Total posts to be filled: 14,236