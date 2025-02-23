Telangana government gives nod to fill 14,236 Anganwadi posts

The vacant Anganwadi posts to be filled include 6,399 Anganwadi teachers and 7,837 Anganwadi helpers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd February 2025 9:54 am IST
Telangana government to fill 14,236 Anganwadi posts shortly.

Hyderabad: In a first after the formation of Telangana, state government has given its nod to fill 14,236 posts in Anganwadi centres across the state which include 6,399 Anganwadi teachers and 7,837 Anganwadi helpers.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka has signed the documents to proceed with the recruitment on Saturday, February 22.

As per the Centre’s directives, the minimum qualification for the posts has been set as intermediate education, which was previously Class X. The age limit for being eligible for the posts is between 18 and 35.

MS Creative School

The direct recruitment of posts also includes 567 Anganwadi helpers who hold intermediate qualification, and are eligible for being promoted as Anganwadi teachers.

The posts also include 3,914 Anganwadi teachers who have attained 65 years of age, and would be retiring.

District-wise notifications for the recruitment of Anganwadi teacher and helper posts are expected to be issued shortly.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Also Read
Fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad may see steep hikes
DistrictAnganwadi teacher postsAnganwadi helper posts
Adilabad96406
Bhadradri Kothagudem158826
Hanamkonda37140
Hyderabad130273
Jagtial46172
Jangaon1675
Jayashankar Bhupalapalli3177
Jogulamba Gadwal53177
Kamareddy47269
Karimnagar50119
Khammam93394
Kumram Bheem Asifabad91261
Mahabubabad84318
Mahabubnagar40199
Mancherial57257
Medak25266
Medchal Malkajgiri51157
Mulugu73233
Nagarkurnool103387
Nalgonda88374
Narayanpet29106
Nirmal55276
Nizamabad50290
Peddapalli37117
Rajanna Sircilla2153
Rangareddy46365
Sangareddy35274
Siddipet57145
Suryapet61191
Vikarabad49238
Wanaparthy34112
Warangal35172
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri40118
District-wise number of vacant Anganwadi teacher and helper posts

Breakdown of the posts

Anganwadi teachers attaining retirement: 3,914

Anganwadi helpers eligible to be promoted as teachers: 567

Vacant Anganwadi teacher posts: 1,918

Vacant Anganwadi helper posts: 7,837

Total posts to be filled: 14,236

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd February 2025 9:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button