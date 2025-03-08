Ramzan: Haleem spot that is taking Hyderabad by storm in 2025

No Ramzan in Hyderabad is complete without the battle of the haleems. Each year, food enthusiasts argue over which spot reigns supreme, with legendary establishments and rising stars competing for the top place. From traditional bhatti-cooked haleem to modern twists on the dish, the city’s obsession with this delicacy only grows stronger. And in Ramzan 2025, one spot has taken centre stage- Hotel City Diamond.

This modest eatery has long been a favourite among haleem lovers in Hyderabad. Even last year, crowds of people lined up outside to get a taste of this rich dish. However, this year, City Diamond has reached new heights of fame, thanks to social media-especially Instagram. Reels of its flavourful haleem are drawing hundreds and hundreds of people, making it the most-talked-about spot of the season.

The reason behind the hype

It is to be noted that City Diamond’s haleem isn’t just riding on social media hype- it actually has a taste that speaks for itself. Known for its creamy and meaty consistency, the haleem is slow-cooked in a bhatti, allowing the ingredients to blend perfectly.

“What I liked the most about this haleem is the perfect balance of beef and lentils. Other versions around the city are sometimes too greasy, have a lot of bones or are too heavy to digest but City Diamond’s haleem is smooth, very light and thankfully bones do not interrupt the experience of enjoying each spoonful. To be honest, you cannot find better beef haleem than this in Hyderabad,” a regular customer tells Siasat.com.

Another standout feature is the generous use of barista (crispy fried onions) and pure ghee, which gives the dish its signature richness and depth. What truly elevates the haleem, however, is the consistency in preparation which ensures that customers get the same taste every day.

Everything you need to know about the haleem

Location- For those eager to try the haleem, City Diamond is located in Mehdipatnam and does not have any branches. It is also not available on any food delivery platform.

Timings- Since the eatery gets extremely crowded before iftar, those who want to avoid long wait times can visit earlier. It starts serving the haleem from 3 pm onwards daily throughout Ramzan.

Prices- The haleem is priced at Rs. 180 per plate, Rs. 500 per family pack and Rs. 700 for Diamond spl.