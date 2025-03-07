Top 10 richest female YouTubers of India [2025 list]

Hyderabad: YouTube has helped many Indian women become famous and successful. These women share videos about beauty, cooking, fashion, and comedy. They earn money through ads, brand deals, and their own businesses. Let’s look at the top 10 richest female YouTubers in India.

1. Shruti Arjun Anand (Rs. 45 Crore)

Shruti started her YouTube channel in 2010 with makeup and beauty videos. She later added fashion and lifestyle content. She has 1.2 crore subscribers and is one of India’s top YouTubers.

2. Nisha Madhulika (Rs. 43 Crore)

Nisha is a famous cooking YouTuber. She started her channel in 2011, sharing simple vegetarian recipes. Her easy-to-follow cooking has made her popular, with 1.47 crore subscribers.

3. Komal Pandey (Rs. 30 Crore)

Komal began her YouTube journey in 2017 after working with PopXO. She shares styling tips, fashion ideas, and beauty advice. Her unique fashion videos have made her a big name in the industry.

4. Saba Ibrahim (Rs 17 crore)

Popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim, who is a popular YouTuber, is currently living the most beautiful phase of her life. The social media star, who lives a happy life with her husband, Khalid Niaz, is currently one of the richest female YouTubers in India.

5. Prajakta Koli (Rs. 16 Crore)

Prajakta, also known as “MostlySane,” started her channel in 2015. She makes funny videos about daily life and has 72 lakh subscribers. Her relatable humor has made her one of India’s top digital entertainers.

6. Anisha Dixit (Rs. 15-20 Crore)

Anisha, also called “Rickshawali,” makes comedy videos about social issues and relationships. Her funny and engaging content has made her very popular.

7. Niharicka Singh (Rs. 13 Crore)

Known as “Captain Nick,” Niharicka creates comedy videos with different characters. Her humor and storytelling have won her a huge fanbase.

8. Pooja Luthra (Rs. 9 Crore)

Pooja shares health, beauty, and skincare tips. She teaches natural home remedies and Ayurvedic wellness, helping people with simple solutions.

9. Kabita Singh (Rs. 6-7 Crore)

Kabita runs “Kabita’s Kitchen,” where she shares easy and tasty recipes. She started in 2014 and has now become one of India’s top food YouTubers.

10. Himanshi Tekwani (Rs. 1-2 Crore)

Himanshi, known as “The Glam Girl,” shares makeup, fashion, and self-care videos. Her fun and stylish content has gained her a loyal audience.

These female YouTubers have turned their passion into successful careers. Their dedication and creativity inspire many people. They show that with hard work, anyone can build a career on YouTube and become successful.