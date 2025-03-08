Israeli tourist, homestay owner gangraped in Karnataka while stargazing

In a disturbing incident, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay owner, were allegedly gang-raped by three men in Koppal, Karnataka, on Thursday night, March 6.

The assault reportedly occurred while the victims were stargazing near a canal.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal. The women were accompanied by three other travelers, including a man from the United States and two others from Maharashtra and Odisha.

The accused, who arrived on a motorcycle, initially asked for directions to a petrol station and then demanded Rs 100 from the Israeli woman. When the group refused, an argument ensued, leading to a violent confrontation.

The attackers pushed the three male travelers into the canal before targeting the women. After committing the crime, the perpetrators fled on their motorcycle.

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the police have deployed six teams to track down the culprits.

A case has been registered at the Gangavathi rural police station under sections 309(6) (theft or extortion), 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause death or grievous hurt), 64 (rape), 70(1) (gang-rape), 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).