Meet the man behind Hyderabad’s beloved Ramzan drink, Rooh Afza

When the scorching summer heat comes mixed with the long hours of fasting in Ramadan, one drink remains a staple in nearly every Hyderabadi household- Rooh Afza. Its ruby-red hue, fragrant aroma and cooling sweetness make it an instant refresher, a tradition passed down through generations. While the drink is a household name, only a few know the story of how it came to be. Who created this iconic sharbat and how did it become such an essential part of Ramzan? Read on as Siasat.com dives into the story behind Hyderabad‘s favourite Ramzan drink.

The evolution of Rooh Afza

It all started in 1907 when Old Delhi’s Unani doctor Hakim Abdul Majeed tried to combat the problem of people dying of intense heatstrokes. Instead of prescribing medicines, he came up with a cooling concoction comprising portulaca seeds, chicory, grapes, coriander, rose petals and other fragrant flowers. This creation quickly became popular for its ability to fight heatstrokes and dehydration and thus, Rooh Afza was born.

An old Rooh Afza ad (Image Source: Interesting Facts of our Universe/Facebook)



The drink went on to quench the thirst of many not just as a medicine but as a popular summer drink as well and by the 1940s, it had become a must in every house of pre-partition India. However, the partition of India in 1947 marked a turning point for Rooh Afza. While Hakim’s elder son remained in Delhi, his younger son migrated to Pakistan and set up Hamdard Pakistan, ensuring that the drink stayed on both sides of the border.

Today, it is produced in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, with each region embracing it as a symbol of their cultural and culinary heritage. In fact, in Pakistan, it is even termed the ‘Summer Drink of the East’ and is vitally associated with the country’s national identity.

Rooh Afza’s Legacy

According to Hamdard Laboratories Bangladesh’s website, the name ‘Rooh Afza’ is inspired by a character in the book Masnavi Gulzar-e-Nasim, which was first published in 1254 by Pandit Deya Shankar Nasim. In the story, Rooh Afza is the daughter of the King of Firdaus (Heaven), symbolizing purity and rejuvenation- qualities that align perfectly with the drink’s purpose.

The packaging of Rooh Afza plays an integral role in its popularity. In its early days, the syrup was sold in used bottles of wines of any size, colour and shape which could be easily available. Later, uniform white bottles, known as ‘pole bottles’ were introduced. Interestingly, Rooh Afza is the first sharbat for which the white bottles were obtained. The iconic label that still adorns its bottles today was designed by artist Mirza Noor Ahmad and was printed by the Bolton Press of Bombay.

Over the decades, Rooh Afza has cemented its place in South Asian culture. From being an essential part of iftar spreads to a childhood favourite for generations, its influence extends beyond just being a beverage. The drink’s versatility has allowed it to be used in a variety of culinary creations including firni, milkshakes, ice creams and even fusion desserts like cheesecakes, Mohabbat ka Sharbat, faloodas and lattes.