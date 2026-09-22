16.9 million Indians to have Dementia by 2036, say experts

New Delhi: India is estimated to have 8.8 million people aged 60 years and above living with dementia, a number projected to nearly double to 16.9 million by 2036, underscoring the need for earlier recognition of cognitive changes and timely medical guidance, healthcare experts said.

With Alzheimer’s disease accounting for the majority of dementia cases, doctors stressed that changes in memory, cognition and everyday functioning should not automatically be dismissed as a normal part of ageing.

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Early recognition helpful for families to plan care

They said early recognition can help patients and families understand the condition, plan care, access appropriate support and have conversations about the individual’s needs and preferences.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that can affect cognition, communication, decision-making, independence and everyday life. It can begin developing as early as 20 years before typical symptoms appear, when amyloid protein abnormally accumulates in the brain, according to the healthcare experts.

“Alzheimer’s disease is not defined by memory loss alone. It is a complex, progressive neurological disorder in which changes in cognition can gradually affect a person’s ability to communicate, make decisions and function independently,” said Dr Vinit Banga, Director and HOD, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Faridabad.

He said medical evaluation of such changes can help assess their possible causes and determine appropriate next steps.

Dr Sahil Kohli, Additional Director, Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said recognising early signs and speaking to a doctor can help families make informed decisions and plan care.

The observations were made during an awareness initiative organised by Eli Lilly and Company (India) and Fortis Healthcare on World Alzheimer’s Day.

Former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta, who spoke about her experience as a caregiver, said the disease affects the entire family and urged people to pay attention to changes in memory and cognitive health.

Dr Rahul Kapur, Senior Director, Medical, Eli Lilly India, said addressing the growing burden requires greater awareness, timely engagement with healthcare professionals and collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem.